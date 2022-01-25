Large Garage Fire in Port Tobacco Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported

On Friday, January 21, 2022, at 7:17 a.m., firefighters responded to the 8500 block of Port Tobacco Road in Port Tobacco for the reported structure on fire, after a 911 caller reported “gray smoke” coming from their detached garage.

47 personnel from La Plata Volunteers and surrounding departments responded, the first unit arrived in just minutes and deployed a supply line up the driveway (approximately 560 feet) while requesting 2 additional tankers to the scene and the working fire taskforce.

Engine 12 reported fire through the roof.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 25 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and no damage to the home owners residence was found.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshals Office was notified, SMECO was on scene to assist. The investigation continues for the cause of the fire.

All photos courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department and Charles County Volunteer Firemen's/EMS Association, Inc.


