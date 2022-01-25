UPDATE: Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision on Smallwood Drive That Killed 42-Year-Old Waldorf Man

UPDATE 1/24/2022: On January 22, 2022 at approximately 10:42 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-car crash on Smallwood Drive at the intersection of St. Charles Parkway.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Kia Cadenza, operated by Omar Kenyatta Hawkins, 42, of Waldorf, was being driven at a high rate of speed on Smallwood Drive. The driver failed to navigate a turn at the intersection of St. Charles Parkway and struck a tree.

Hawkins was pronounced deceased on the scene by EMS personnel.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Brooks at 301-932-2222. The investigation is ongoing.

1/23/2022: On Saturday, January 22, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of St. Charles Parkway and Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped.

A short time after dispatch, the incident was then upgraded to a motor vehicle collision with a subject trapped and the vehicle on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in under 2 minutes to report the vehicle was on fire and confirmed one subject was trapped/pinned inside. A helicopter was requested to pre-launch to land nearby.

Crews deployed fire extinguishers and performed rapid extrication to remove the victim from the vehicle in under 10 minutes.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded and is investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.