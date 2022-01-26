White Plains Woman Wins $100,000 on Scratch-off Prize

A Charles County resident can soon plug in her power tools to make some needed home repairs, thanks to a lucky Power 10s scratch-off. The 62-year-old has a $100,000 Lottery windfall to make her home improvement dreams come true.

She was in Shoppers #2377 in Forestville when Lottery luck crossed her path. The scratch-off fan only plays instant tickets and sticks to those that give her prizes. The Power 10s game delivered a $500 prize to her in the past.

After revealing her top-prize win on the $10 scratch-off, the White Plains woman sat down in disbelief for 15 minutes. She then called her husband, who simply told her “not to spend it all in one place.” The happy winner said the prize will go toward a new driveway for her home, new flooring and a new deck. In addition, she plans to put her windfall toward an upcoming, already planned three-week vacation to Arizona to visit family.

Shoppers #2377, which is located at 2950 Donnell Street in Prince George’s County, will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off of $100,000. The Power 10s instant ticket went on sale in November 2021 with eight top prizes. Six top prizes are still unclaimed along with 13 $10,000 prizes and others ranging from $10 to $1,000.