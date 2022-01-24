Man Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park

On Monday, January 24, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., police responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Exploration Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported male jumping on cars and causing property destruction.

Prior to the arrival of police, multiple 911 callers then reported the subject was struck by a vehicle, fire and rescue personnel were then dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find an unknown aged male laying in the roadway that had been struck by a vehicle.

A helicopter was requested for the victims injuries. The victim was conscious and talking to medical personnel on the scene.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Multiple witnesses reported the subject was in the Southbound lanes of Three Notch Road attempting to open car doors and jumping on top of vehicles. Witnesses also reported a full size pickup truck had sped off when the subject reportedly reached into the vehicle and was hanging onto the side of it before falling off, when the subject fell from the truck, he was subsequently struck by the black sedan.

It is unknown if the operator of the pickup truck contacted police.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and motor vehicle collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

