Governor Hogan Releases Statement, Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Baltimore Firefighters Line of Duty Deaths

The Officers & Members of L-734 & Baltimore Fire Officers IAFF Local 964 regretfully announce the line of duty deaths of:

Lt Paul Butrim

FFPM Kelsey Sadler

FFPM Kenneth Lacayo

Please keep their families in your prayers as well as our member FF/EMT John McMaster who remains in the hospital in serious condition.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan released the following.

Our hearts are broken for the entire Baltimore City Fire Department as three of our bravest have fallen in the line of duty. A fourth firefighter was critically injured and is on life support. Each and every day, our firefighters and first responders answer the call and are ready to run into danger—this is our worst nightmare.

This morning, I spoke to both Mayor Scott and Chief Ford, and at my direction, the State Fire Marshal and the Maryland Department of Emergency Management continue to provide assistance to the city.

Effective immediately, I have ordered flags lowered to half-staff in remembrance of these fallen heroes. I call on all Marylanders to honor the memories of these brave souls, and pray for their families and fellow firefighters.

ALL photos belong to the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 – Facebook page,

