La Plata Police Department Name Officer Logan Warren as Officer of the Quarter

La Plata police officers are in our community day and night committed to protecting and serving the citizens of La Plata and Charles County. They do remarkable work each day. We’d like to introduce you to the La Plata Police Department’s Officer of the Quarter – Officer Logan Warren.

On October 3, 2021, Officer Warren investigated a citizen’s armed robbery that occurred off St. Mary’s Avenue. During the incident the involved individuals physically assaulted the victim and then produced a knife while removing currency from the victim’s clothing. The involved individuals then fled the area in a vehicle. Through his investigation, Officer Warren was able to identify the involved individuals and determine the crime was not a random event. Both individuals were later charged with armed robbery.

Officer Warren also led the agency in its impaired driving efforts in 2021. Officer Warren is committed to removing impaired drivers from La Plata roadways before they can injury themselves or someone else.

Prior to serving in La Plata, Officer Warren served as a seasonal officer with the Ocean City Police Department, LPPD congratulates Officer Warren for being selected as LPPD’s Officer of the Quarter by the agency’s supervisors.