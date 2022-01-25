COVID-19 At-Home Test Kits Available to St. Mary’s County Residents

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will be distributing free COVID-19 take-home rapid antigen test kits to St. Mary’s County residents at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department drive-thru, by appointment only on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 8:00 am – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, January 28, 2022 from 8:00 am – 3:30 p.m.

Appointments can be made for take-home test kit pickup at smchd.org/covid-19-testing (appointments will be regularly scheduled/available on this website moving forward, as supply allows).

Appointments are limited by available supply and will be required in advance. St. Mary’s County residency will be verified on site, please bring government-issued identification with St. Mary’s County address identified. Please do not arrive prior to your appointment time or if you do not have an appointment. All persons receiving tests must be both present in the vehicle and accounted for in the appointment process.

Community members are asked to report positive results from their at-home test kits and access guidance on what to do to prevent spread of COVID-19 at smchd.org/covid-19-quarantine-isolation.

“COVID-19 testing is a key strategy for reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “We are so thankful to the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County for their support in expanding access to at-home tests for our residents.”

For local COVID-19 updates, information, and data, please visit smchd.org/coronavirus or call SMCHD at (301) 475-4330.