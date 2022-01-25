No Injuries Reported After House Fire in Waldorf, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Sunday, January 23, 2022, at approximately 5:18 a.m., 48 firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to 14595 Havensbrook Drive in Waldorf, for the reported basement fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a 2-story residence with smoke showing.

Upon further investigation, crews found a fire in the basement and extinguished it in approximately 25 minutes.

The owner occupants were identified as Karen Benfield / Mike McKenna. The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $200,000.00

The homeowner was alerted to the fire by the odor of smoke in the basement. Smoke detectors were present but not activated.

Investigation is ongoing, the cause is unknown at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-5835.

Photos are courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

