Minor Injuries Reported After Vehicle Runs Red Light in Lexington Park

On Friday, January 21, 2022, at approximately 5:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision.

The operator of the brown SUV suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital with chest pain. The operator of the blue SUV reported no injuries.

The elderly female operator of the blue Chevrolet SUV had just left the Enterprise Rental Car Company and was travelling Southbound on Three Notch Road when she ran the red traffic signal. She stated to police she was not from this area and was focusing on the roadway. It is unknown if any traffic citations were issued.

Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately 20 minutes before all units returned to service.

