Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Accokeek

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred Saturday afternoon in Accokeek. The deceased driver is 53-year-old Antoine Mensah of Accokeek.

On Saturday, January 22, 2022, at approximately 12:15 p.m., officers responded to Farmington Road at Indian Head Highway for a collision involving two cars.

The preliminary investigation revealed a car slammed into the back of Mensah’s car on Farmington Road, causing both cars to be sent across all lanes of Indian Head Highway. The cars then became engulfed in flames. Bystanders were able to pull both drivers from their vehicles. Mensah died of his injuries at the hospital. The driver of the striking vehicle suffered critical injuries. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the initial collision.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0003379.