Police Investigating Assault at Thomas Stone High School, Student Arrested and Knife Recovered

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 7:34 a.m., a school resource officer and school administrators were made aware of an altercation at Thomas Stone High School.

A preliminary investigation showed two students were in a hallway engaged in a verbal altercation when one of them produced a knife, which he had in his pocket. The other student ran toward a door but the suspect continued toward him and struck him with his fist.

There were no serious injuries.

The suspect fled but was quickly located and the knife was recovered in a nearby restroom. The student was charged as a juvenile with assault and released to a parent

Anyone with additional information is asked to call PFC L. Payne at 301-609-3282 or the CCPS tip line at 301-302-8305. The investigation is ongoing.