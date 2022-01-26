Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Awarded Lifesaving Equipment Grant to Help Keep Community Safe

The past year and a half have been difficult for many, impacting first responders and communities across the country. As we continue to battle health crises and natural disasters, front-line heroes constantly expose themselves to dangerous situations, creating a need for updated lifesaving equipment.

Recognizing this need, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® continues to be a valuable resource for first responders across the nation and recently provided a $24,266 Lifesaving Equipment Grant to the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. The funding was applied toward the purchase of a Lion BULLSEYE Digital Fire Extinguisher Training System, which will be used in the community to provide enhanced training and education on fire extinguisher use, and their property and lifesaving capabilities. This Lifesaving Equipment Grant is part of more than $62.5 million given to first responder organizations across the U.S. by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

We are grateful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Lexington Park, MD for awarding us this grant. By providing the BULLSEYE Digital Fire Extinguisher Training System, our first responders will be able to better educate the community on proper fire extinguisher use and help the people of St. Mary’s County’s First District minimize fire damage and promote life safety throughout the year.

During the most recent grant cycle, the Foundation awarded 126 grants to public safety organizations nationwide. The 126 grants totaling nearly $2.7 million were given to organizations in need of critical lifesaving equipment and resources.

To donate and learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.

ABOUT FIREHOUSE SUBS PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the 501(c)(3), non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity provides lifesaving equipment, prevention education, scholarships and continued education, and disaster relief for first responders and public safety organizations, as well as support for members of the military. Since inception, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded more than $62.5 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is honored to be listed as a four-star nonprofit organization, the highest designation, by Charity Navigator. Charity Navigator is the nation’s largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities. Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. More than 70% of the funds raised for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation come from the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and the restaurant brand. Please consider supporting a Firehouse Subs restaurant near you!

