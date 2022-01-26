Minor Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Friendship School Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one subject unresponsive.

Initial information reported a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree with a person unresponsive.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into the woods.

A helicopter was requested and Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 pre-launched to land nearby.

The patient was transported to an area hospital.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded, however, they were cancelled prior to landing at the scene.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are handling the crash investigation. Witnesses reported the vehicle was driving erratically prior to the crash.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

