Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Lexington Park Papa Johns, One Employee Transported to Hospital with Injuries

January 26, 2022

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at approximately 9:50 p.m., police responded to the Papa Johns located at 21690 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported armed robbery.

Police arrived on the scene to find one employee with injuries, and upon further investigation, police learned the suspect fled on foot prior to their arrival.

The suspect was reportedly armed with a knife and stole an unknown amount of cash before fleeing. He was described as a white male wearing all black.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported a 32-year-old male to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers from Maryland State Police Barrack responded to assist. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. A K9 track was conducted which yielded negative results.


This entry was posted on January 26, 2022 at 12:41 am and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.