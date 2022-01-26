State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in North Beach

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at approximately 9:00 p.m., firefighters from Calvert County were alerted to the 3500 block of 9th Street in North Beach, for the reported house fire.

Prior to the arrival of First Responders, multiple 911 callers reported the house was on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story split foyer residence with fire showing.

A short time after arrival, firefighters were ordered to exit the structure after evacuation tones were sounded. Crews extinguished the fire in under 45 minutes, and operated on the scene for over 2 hours.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

It is unknown if any injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Photos courtesy of the Huntingtown, Dunkirk, and Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Departments.

