Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs to Hold Dignified Burial Ceremonies for Unaccompanied Veterans

Secretary Owings today announced two dignified burial ceremonies for veterans who honorably served our nation. The first of two ceremonies will be Friday, January 28, at 2:30 p.m., at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, located on Sunrise Beach Road in Crownsville. A second ceremony will be Friday, February 4, at 1:00 p.m., at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, located on Garrison Forest Road.
“Our veterans serve as a reminder of the immeasurable cost of war,” said Governor Hogan. “Offering dignified burial ceremonies for those who have served, especially veterans who are unaccompanied, ensures proper respect is paid to the brave men and women who have served this nation.”
“The Department has a moral obligation to provide a dignified final resting place for our veterans,” said Secretary Owings, Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs. “We are thankful to the Maryland Anatomy Board for their partnership and for ensuring these heroes are given the honors they deserve.”
Veterans to be interred at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery on Friday, Jan.28, 2022 @1430
- Airman Thomas D Murphy, US Navy, Served 3/28/1963 – 1/13/67
- Specialist Dwayne S. Williams, US Army, Served 4/19/1984 – 2/25/1987
- Petty Officer 2nd Class Davis L Hooper, US Navy, Served 6/17/1966 – 2/27/1970
- Seaman Fritz G Summerlin Jr, US Navy, Served 12/8/1955 – 9/17/1957
- Private 1st Class Albert R Schuster, US Army, Served 12/15/1945 – 7/5/1947
- Yeoman 3rd Class Frank Pisani, US Navy, Served 5/8/1944 – 6/22/1945
- Sergeant Vincent P Bush, US Air Force, Served 5/28/1967 – 5/26/1971
- Specialist Nicholas S. O’Leair, US Army, Served 4/17/1981 – 10/11/1984
- Specialist George W. Roache Jr, US Army National Guard, Served 12/14/1995 – 8/26/1996
Veterans to be interred at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery on Friday, Feb.4, 2022 @1300
- Seaman Gregory Jackson, US Coast Guard, Served 2/16/1970 – 2/15/1974
- Private Sylvester Wooden, US Army, Served 3/9/1945 – 10/22/1946
- Fireman Ralph Eugene Ford, US Navy, Served 11/30/1955 – 10/30/1957
- Private 1st Class Dave Rykie Agenes, US Marine Corps, Served 7/30/1963 – 7/28/1967
- Staff Sergeant A Richard Marler, US Air Force, Served 3/23/1970 – 3/21/1974
- Specialist Lawrence William Moore, US Army, Served 6/10/1959 – 5/22/1962
- Specialist/Fireman Joseph Leo Retrossi, US Army, Served 11/18/1970 – 9/4/1973; and US Navy, Served 1/27/1977 – 4/25/1977
All are welcome to attend the two ceremonies. Both will include an honor guard and brief remarks by Department personnel. In attendance will be the Maryland
Patriot Guard Riders Veterans of Foreign Wars. The events will take place rain or shine, standing room only, with limited parking. For more information, please call 410-923-6981.
Multiple organizations have requested to see if we could rally together to honor these fallen Heroes. “Please support, so our brothers do not go alone.”