Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs to Hold Dignified Burial Ceremonies for Unaccompanied Veterans

Secretary Owings today announced two dignified burial ceremonies for veterans who honorably served our nation. The first of two ceremonies will be Friday, January 28, at 2:30 p.m., at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, located on Sunrise Beach Road in Crownsville. A second ceremony will be Friday, February 4, at 1:00 p.m., at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, located on Garrison Forest Road.

“Our veterans serve as a reminder of the immeasurable cost of war,” said Governor Hogan. “Offering dignified burial ceremonies for those who have served, especially veterans who are unaccompanied, ensures proper respect is paid to the brave men and women who have served this nation.”

“The Department has a moral obligation to provide a dignified final resting place for our veterans,” said Secretary Owings, Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs. “We are thankful to the Maryland Anatomy Board for their partnership and for ensuring these heroes are given the honors they deserve.”

Veterans to be interred at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery on Friday, Jan.28, 2022 @1430

Airman Thomas D Murphy, US Navy, Served 3/28/1963 – 1/13/67

Specialist Dwayne S. Williams, US Army, Served 4/19/1984 – 2/25/1987

Petty Officer 2nd Class Davis L Hooper, US Navy, Served 6/17/1966 – 2/27/1970

Seaman Fritz G Summerlin Jr, US Navy, Served 12/8/1955 – 9/17/1957

Private 1st Class Albert R Schuster, US Army, Served 12/15/1945 – 7/5/1947

Yeoman 3rd Class Frank Pisani, US Navy, Served 5/8/1944 – 6/22/1945

Sergeant Vincent P Bush, US Air Force, Served 5/28/1967 – 5/26/1971

Specialist Nicholas S. O’Leair, US Army, Served 4/17/1981 – 10/11/1984

Specialist George W. Roache Jr, US Army National Guard, Served 12/14/1995 – 8/26/1996

Veterans to be interred at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery on Friday, Feb.4, 2022 @1300

Seaman Gregory Jackson, US Coast Guard, Served 2/16/1970 – 2/15/1974

Private Sylvester Wooden, US Army, Served 3/9/1945 – 10/22/1946

Fireman Ralph Eugene Ford, US Navy, Served 11/30/1955 – 10/30/1957

Private 1st Class Dave Rykie Agenes, US Marine Corps, Served 7/30/1963 – 7/28/1967

Staff Sergeant A Richard Marler, US Air Force, Served 3/23/1970 – 3/21/1974

Specialist Lawrence William Moore, US Army, Served 6/10/1959 – 5/22/1962

Specialist/Fireman Joseph Leo Retrossi, US Army, Served 11/18/1970 – 9/4/1973; and US Navy, Served 1/27/1977 – 4/25/1977

All are welcome to attend the two ceremonies. Both will include an honor guard and brief remarks by Department personnel. In attendance will be the Maryland

Patriot Guard Riders Veterans of Foreign Wars. The events will take place rain or shine, standing room only, with limited parking. For more information, please call 410-923-6981.

Multiple organizations have requested to see if we could rally together to honor these fallen Heroes. “Please support, so our brothers do not go alone.”

