Motor Vehicle Accident Involving School Bus Leads to Flyout – NO INJURIES TO OCCUPANTS OF BUS

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Chancellors Run Road and Buck Hewitt Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a school bus with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle and school bus involved with the passenger of the sedan trapped.

Firefighters from Bay District extricated the victim in approximately 10 minutes. All 7 students on school bus #647 reported no injuries.

A helicopter was requested for one occupant of the car.

