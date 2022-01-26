Motor Vehicle Accident Involving School Bus Leads to Flyout – NO INJURIES TO OCCUPANTS OF BUS

January 26, 2022

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Chancellors Run Road and Buck Hewitt Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a school bus with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle and school bus involved with the passenger of the sedan trapped.

Firefighters from Bay District extricated the victim in approximately 10 minutes. All 7 students on school bus #647 reported no injuries.

A helicopter was requested for one occupant of the car.


This entry was posted on January 26, 2022 at 4:37 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.