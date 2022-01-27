No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Rear-Ends Occupied School Bus in Lexington Park

On Thursday, January 27, 2022, at approximately 7:43 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Hilton Ridge Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a school bus with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle and a St. Mary’s County School Bus involved in a rear-end style collision.

The operator of the vehicle signed care refusal forms on the scene.

All bus occupants denied any injuries, and all fire and rescue personnel returned after approximately 20 minutes.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled the crash investigation.

