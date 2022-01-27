U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force Find and Arrest Man for Rape, Sex Abuse of Minor That Occurred in Prince George’s County

The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Ernest Jarod Murray on January 21, 2022, on a warrant for First Degree Rape obtained by county police on December 20, 2021.

According to the warrant, on October 28, 2021, The Prince George’s County Child Protective Service received notification about a Sexual Child Abuse case. Detectives learned that between May 2014 through May 2015, Murray had allegedly forced sexual intercourse on a minor victim at a residence in Temple Hills, MD.

On January 21, 2022, deputies determined that Murray could be located at an address in New Castle, DE. The United States Marshal’s Service First State Fugitive Task Force (FSFTF) were notified by deputies and responded to the address. Task Force Officers arrived and knocked on the door. Murray answered, allowing them to enter the home.

Once inside, Murray was identified, served with the warrant, and safely transported to New Castle County Jail, without incident. Murray is currently pending extradition to Prince George’s County, MD.

Murray is also charged with Sex Abuse of a Minor, Second-Degree Child Abuse, Second-Degree Assault, Third-Degree Sex Offense, Fourth-Degree Sex Contact, and Incest.

