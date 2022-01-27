Police Charge 16-Year-Old with Manslaughter After Accidental Shooting in Oxon Hill

Detectives with the Homicide Unit arrested and charged a 15-year-old female from District Heights with manslaughter and related charges. She is charged as a juvenile in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old male from Oxon Hill.

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 4900 block of Glassmanor Drive for a shooting. The victim was located inside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was handling a firearm in the home when it discharged. The round struck the decedent, subsequently killing him.

Preliminarily, detectives believe the shooting was accidental.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 22-0004121.