Police in Charles County Investigating Threat of Mass Violence at North Point High School

On January 27, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m., a student at North Point High School made a statement during class that he was going to “shoot everyone in the school.”

School staff and a Charles County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer assigned to the school were made aware and began an investigation which included contacting the student’s parent.

In accordance with Agency protocol, the State’s Attorney’s Office has been contacted.

All threats related to mass violence are taken seriously and investigated fully.

The investigation is ongoing.

Parents are urged to talk with their children about making threats and the consequences that could occur as a result.

Parents whose children are in need of support are urged to seek help.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer Tyner at 301-932-2222.