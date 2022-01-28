St. Mary’s County Government Announces Changes to Operations Due to Impending Weather

Due to impending winter weather conditions for Friday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 29, St. Mary’ County Government announces the following changes to operations:

All Department of Recreation and Parks facilities, services and programs will close Friday, Jan. 28, effective 4 p.m., and remain closed Saturday, Jan. 29.

The St. Andrews Landfill and all six convenience centers will be closed Saturday, Jan. 29.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS), Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP), and ADA Paratransit operations will have regular operations Friday, Jan. 28.

STS operations will delay opening Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, with routes beginning at noon. Should an additional delay or a closure be needed for STS operations, further notifications will be made by 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.

St. Mary’s County Libraries (Charlotte Hall, Lexington Park and Leonardtown) will be closed.