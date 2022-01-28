Replica Handgun Recovered at North Point High School

On January 28, 2022, at 11:40 a.m., a student at North Point High School showed several students what appeared to be a handgun while inside the school.

Another student alerted school staff who recovered an airsoft replica handgun from the student’s locker.

The school resource officer, along with school administrators, will complete an investigation. The matter is being handled administratively by the Charles County Public Schools.

The Sheriff’s Office is fully committed to the safety and well-being of students and school staff and is reminding parents to talk with their children about bringing inappropriate items to school and the dangers and possible consequences of these actions.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call PFC Joffe at 301-932-2222. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305.