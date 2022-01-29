21-Year-Old Waldorf Man Arrested After Traffic Stop, Police Find Loaded Handgun with Multiple Large Capacity Magazines

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at approximately 1:57 p.m., TFC Hussey, assigned to the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack was on patrol in the area of southbound Route 301, south of Pierce Road, Waldorf, Charles County, MD.

At that time, TFC Hussey observed a black Toyota Camry committing numerous traffic violations. TFC Hussey activated his emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop on the Toyota Camry.

During the traffic stop, TFC Hussey discovered a loaded Glock 19 Gen 5 9mm handgun in the vehicle, as well as two (2) black 9mm 33-round magazines containing twenty-six (26) rounds of 9mm ammunition, and other additional loose rounds of ammunition within the vehicle.

The operator, and sole occupant of the vehicle Jaylin Roy Jacob, age 21, was prohibited from possessing the firearm and was subsequently placed under arrest.

A picture of a Glock 19 with a 33 round magazine inserted is pictured below. This picture is presented as a visual aid and not the actual firearm, although almost identical.

Jacob was charged with the following. He was released the same day on a unsecured personal bond of $3,000.00

HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

LOADED HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

HANDGUN ON PERSON

LOADED HANDGUN ON PERSON

POSS OF FIREARM MINOR