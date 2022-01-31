No Injuries Reported After House Fire in Hollywood

January 31, 2022

On Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 11:59 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Bay District, Hughesville and Seventh District responded to 50546 Medleys Lane in Mechanicsville, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story residence with fire showing from the roof.

Firefighters found fire throughout the attic space, crews controlled the fire within 15 minutes of arrival.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to investigate. Firefighters stated the cause of the fire was accidental, possibly a malfunction in the HVAC system.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.






