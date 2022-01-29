Police in Charles County Investigating 9-Year-Old Shot in Waldorf

Detectives Investigating Shooting Case Involving Youth / Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward: On January 28, 2022, at approximately 9:50 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Charles Regional Medical Center after being advised a 9-year-old male was in the emergency room with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his leg.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim and another youth were carrying groceries up to an apartment in the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf when someone in the parking lot fired rounds from a small caliber gun or pellet gun, striking the victim in his leg.

The victim told a parent what happened and they drove him to the hospital.

His injuries are not life threatening, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case. The investigation is ongoing.