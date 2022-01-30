Police in Charles County Investigating Robbery at Walmart in La Plata

On Saturday, January 29, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police responded to a strong-armed robbery at the Walmart on Drury Drive, in La Plata.

Preliminary investigation revealed two individuals physically assaulted an employee to obtain access to a locked display case containing Airpods. The employee complied with the demands to open the secured display case and the suspects fled after stealing numerous Airpods. During the incident, at least one of the suspects threatened the employee with a firearm, however no firearm was displayed.

The investigation is ongoing.