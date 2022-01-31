No Injuries Reported After Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Horse and Buggy in Mechanicsville





On Sunday, January 30, 2022, at approximately 5:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department located at 28165 Hills Club Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a horse and buggy.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a damaged Jeep in the roadway and a buggy off the roadway.

Fire and rescue personnel evaluated two occupants of the buggy which denied any injuries.

The operator of the Jeep denied any injuries, the black sedan was parked and unoccupied at the time of the collision.

Witnesses reported the horse and buggy ran into the travel lane/path of the Jeep, before travelling off the roadway and striking a parked vehicle and a residence.

The horse was captured a short time later with unknown severity of injuries.

Crews obtained three care refusal forms on the scene and no injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and is investigating the collision.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

