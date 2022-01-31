Police in Calvert County Make Arrest in Murder of 38-Year-Old Lusby Woman

On January 28, 2022 shortly after 8:00 p.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the 8300 block of Cedar Lane in Lusby, after receiving report of an unresponsive subject.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female identified as Selene Noelle Persinger, 38 of Lusby, deceased inside the residence.

Preliminary investigation revealed Persinger had suffered trauma to her body and foul play was suspected. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) assumed the investigation.

Detectives identified Travis Benjamin Ridgely, 34 of Lusby, as a person of interest.

Contact was made with Ridgely who was incarcerated at the Charles County Detention Center on unrelated charges, where he admitted to the crime.

Ridgely has been charged with Second-Degree Murder, First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault and Unlawful Taking of Motor Vehicle and is being held on a no bond status.

