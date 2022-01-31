Maryland International Raceway Announces New Logo, Email Domain, Website and Social Media Handles

Maryland International Raceway is reviving the MIR acronym after Royce Miller’s recent purchase of the famed facility from IRG Sports & Entertainment (IRGSE). This change brings a new logo, email domain, website URL, and social media handles.

Below, is a list of the new email addresses for the staff at MIR along with the revised URL’s and social media handles.

Please use the list below to update your contacts and bookmarks. All addresses will be forwarded for the near future before being retired.

Website www.GoRaceMIR.com

Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter

Emails:

Royce Miller – Owner/Promoter – [email protected]

Jennifer Hunt – Office Manager & Graphics Coordinator – [email protected]

Gene Herbert – Operations Manager & Track Prep Specialist – [email protected]

Chris Higgins – Director of Marketing and Public Relations– [email protected]

Rebecca Hammonds – Office Administrator – [email protected]

AJ Pinder – Graphic Designer – [email protected]

Donna Moore – Concession and Souvenir Manager – [email protected]

