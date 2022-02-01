Two Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision with Entrapment in Mechanicsville

On Monday, January 31, 2022, at approximately 3:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Laurel Grove Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped and unconscious.

Due to the severity of the crash, Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched and landed nearby

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle collision with one trapped.

Firefighters from Hollywood and Mechanicsville extricated one victim in under 10 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported two victims to area trauma centers with serious injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and is handling the crash investigation.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments. Click here to join Mechanicsville VFD, and Click here to join Hollywood VFD!

