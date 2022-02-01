February at CSM Brings a Return to In-Person Music Events and Webinars with Dr. Sybol Anderson on the Future of Work

Gretchen Schermerhorn Exhibit: “Perception.” Through March 8. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery, 8730 Mitchell Rd., La Plata. The gallery is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Schermerhorn’s work is an investigation into the nature of “facts” and our relationship with the natural environment, specifically our efforts to understand it, and possibly control it. She is currently the Artistic Director at Pyramid Atlantic Art Center, an art center dedicated to the contemporary creation of hand printmaking, papermaking, and the art of the book, in Hyattsville, Maryland. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/01/gallery-gretchen-schermerhorn.html

Transfer Scholarship Webinar. Feb 1. 10 – 11 a.m. Zoom. Did you know there are a variety of ways to finance your education once you transfer to a four-year institution? In this webinar, attendees will learn about transfer scholarships that are available to students as they transfer out of CSM to pursue a bachelor’s degree at a 4-year institution. Free Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/02/transfer-scholarships-webinar.html.

Transfer Thursdays. 11 a.m. Feb 3, 10, 17, 24. Zoom. CSM hosts transfer institutions virtually each Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Representatives from three different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html.

Brent Ferguson Guitar Recital. Feb 11. 7:30 p.m. La Plata Campus Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater, 8730 Mitchell Rd., La Plata, and Feb 13. 3 p.m. Indian Head Black Box Theater, 4185 Indian Head Highway, Indian Head. Brent Ferguson recently joined the CSM faculty as an assistant professor of Music. He earned his bachelor’s in Music Composition at the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2007; master’s in Music Theory at Texas State University in 2011, and doctorate in Music Theory and Composition at the University of Kansas in 2020. Ferguson is a seasoned instrumentalist, a composer for music in the concert hall and for video games, and a published scholar on music and multimedia. Free.

The Present Future of Work in Southern Maryland. Feb. 15. 7 – 9 p.m. Zoom. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrust most of us into remote work and accelerated technological developments that brought the ‘Future of Work’ into the present. Dr. Sybol Anderson will lead a thoughtful and revealing conversation with regional leaders about what the future of work could look like in Southern Maryland during a timely, free webinar series beginning Feb. 15 sponsored by the College of Southern Maryland. Stay tuned for registration details, coming soon.

Artist Reception: Gretchen Schermerhorn. Feb 15. 2:30 p.m. Zoom. Gretchen Schermerhorn will discuss Perception’s artworks, which are inspired by images and text found in 80-year-old encyclopedias belonging to her family members. Schermerhorn’s prints, installations, and works on paper works have been exhibited around the country and internationally, and she has received individual artist awards from both the Maryland State Arts Council and the Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County. Free. Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/02/gallery-gretchen-schermerhorn-talk.html.

Phil Ravita Jazz Group. Feb 20. 3 p.m. Prince Frederick Campus, Building B Multipurpose Room, 115 J W Williams Rd, Prince Frederick. The Phil Ravita Jazz Group will perform as part of the Ward Virts Concert Series. The group includes Tim Powell on saxophone, Tim Powell on saxophone, Caesar Ulsano on trumpet, Greg Small on piano, Phil Ravita on bass, and Nuc Vega on drums. They have performed together for more than 10 years, including as a part of Free Fall Baltimore and in venues such as Lexington Market, An Die Musik, Germanos Cabaret, and The University of Maryland College Park. Free.

Pre-Transfer Fair Webinar. Feb 22. 12 – 1 p.m. Zoom. Have questions about transfer? Want to learn how to prepare for the Virtual Transfer Fair? Attend the Pre-Transfer Fair webinar to get your questions answered. Free. Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/02/pre-transfer-fair-webinar.html.

