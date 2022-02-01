Three La Plata Police Officers Recognized for May 2021, Self-Initiated Call for Service

On May 18, 2021, at approximately 12:34 p.m., Sergeant Jason Posey and Corporal Tommy Johnston were conducting a routine patrol check in La Plata Village Center when they observed an individual occupying a green Toyota Corolla who appeared to be unconscious.

Upon investigation, they found the individual was not only unconscious, but also not breathing.

Sergeant Posey and Corporal Johnston forced entry into the vehicle, and upon entering the vehicle, they noticed a strong odor of gasoline. Acting quickly, they began lifesaving efforts including the deployment of Narcan. With the assistance of members of the Charles County Rescue Squad, the individual was revived.

Prior to being transported to the hospital, the individual admitted to Officer Logan Warren to locking himself in his vehicle with gasoline in an effort to kill himself. The individual was later transported to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for both physical and psychological intervention.

La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner noted, “Their observations undoubtedly saved the individual’s life. Law enforcement work is not always about responding to crime scenes, collecting evidence, and enforcing traffic laws, oftentimes it involves in dealing with individuals on the worst day of their lives.”

We live in challenging times, if you need to talk to someone about suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Hotline – 800-273-8255. It is free and confidential.

