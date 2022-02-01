Maryland’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 10%, State Continues to Report Lowest Case Rate In U.S.

Governor Larry Hogan announced that Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 10%, as the state continues to report substantial declines in key health metrics.

“For the second straight day, our positivity rate is in single digits, another sign of the encouraging progress we are making,” said Governor Hogan. “While we are emerging from the Omicron wave faster than just about any state, we continue to urge Marylanders to take precautions, and most importantly, get a booster shot.”

Positivity Rate Down By Nearly 70%. Since peaking earlier this month just below 30%, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has declined by nearly 70% to 9.04%. Maryland is reporting the country’s 5th lowest positivity rate.

Lowest Case Rate In U.S. Maryland continues to report the lowest case rate of any state, and the case rate has declined by 81.9% since peaking earlier this month.

Hospitalizations Dropping at Fastest Rate In U.S. Since peaking earlier this month at 3,462, Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined by more than 50% to 1,716, and continue to decline at the fastest rate in the United States.

94.6% of Adults With At Least One Dose, More Than 2 Million Booster Shots. The state has now administered more than 11 million COVID-19 vaccinations, including more than 2 million COVID-19 booster shots, and 94.6% of Maryland adults have received at least one dose. To find a vaccine clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available seven days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

Official data is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.