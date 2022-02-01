13-Year-Old Female Charged with First, Second Degree Assault After Vicious Attack at Matthew Henson Middle School, Police Investigating

On Monday, January 31, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., during the school’s afternoon dismissal, a school resource officer responded to the report of an assault involving two 8th grade students at Matthew Henson Middle School in the 3500 block of Livingston Road in Indian Head.

When the officer arrived, school staff had already intervened; however, one female student was on the ground, unconscious with visible injuries from being repeatedly kicked in her head.

The victim was transported to a hospital.

The other student, a 13-year-old female, was arrested on-site and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

The school resource officer is working with school administrators and the investigation is ongoing. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents to talk with their children about any concerns they have and to seek help from appropriate resources.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call PFC Ondrish at 301-932-2222 or the CCPS tip line at 301-302-8305.