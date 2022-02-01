Police in Charles County Arrest Waldorf Man who Assaulted Woman During Attempted Robbery

February 1, 2022
On January 28, 2022, at approximately 7:50 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office received a call for the report of an attempted robbery and assault that just occurred.

The victim indicated she was jogging on Berry Road near Ironwood Drive in Waldorf when a male approached her and demanded her cell phone. The man then struck the victim with a heavy book bag he was carrying. The suspect attempted to assault the woman again but she fought back and was able to get away from him. She flagged down a passing motorist who drove her home and she notified police. The victim gave a detailed description of the man who attacked her. Officers canvassed the area, located the suspect, and arrested him after he attempted to flee on foot. A large wooden block was found inside his bag.

Amir Dontae Hopkins, 24, of Waldorf, was charged with attempted theft, attempted robbery, and assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

On January 31, a judge ordered Hopkins be held at the detention center without bond.


