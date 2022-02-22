UPDATE: Police Charge White Plains Man for Robbery in La Plata, Detectives Searching for Second Suspect

UPDATE 2/22/2022: On January 29, 2022, at approximately 7:59 p.m., LPPD officers responded to 40 Drury Drive, Walmart, for the report of a robbery where a firearm was implied.

Investigation found two individuals approached a Walmart associate in the electronics department. The suspect identified as Josiah Emmanuel Young of no fixed address, pinned a Walmart associate’s leg against a fixed object and told the associate he had a firearm and would shoot the victim.

Young then demanded that the associate unlock the Apple display case.

Young and the other suspect then fled the store after obtaining 13 sets of Apple AirPod 3s, 11 sets of Apple AirPods, and one set of Beats studio buds.

During the follow up investigation, LPPD detectives were in contact with investigators from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The identity of the second suspect is still under investigation.

Charges and updates will be provided when they become available.



2/1/2022: On January 31, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Burger King located in the 45000 block of Worth Avenue in California, for the reported motor vehicle theft.

The victim advised she left her vehicle running while she went into a restaurant to purchase food. The victim returned to the parking lot and observed her 2015 Hyundai Elantra was stolen.

Video showed one suspect exiting a dark blue Mazda and entered the victims vehicle before both vehicles fled the area.

The stolen Hyundai Elantra was later recovered on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, when it was located in the rear parking lot of the Tractor Supply on Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood.

A short time later, deputies responded to the Walmart store located at 45485 Miramar Way in California for the reported robbery.

Upon arrival a male victim advised his 1999 Honda Civic was stolen from in front of the store. Responding deputies observed the vehicle operating in the area and attempted to stop the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle refused to stop and deputies initiated a vehicle pursuit.

During the pursuit, the operator discarded property out of the vehicle, which was later recovered and determined to have been stolen from Walmart. Stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle came to a stop at the Race-N-In in Mechanicsville.

The operator of the vehicle, later determined to be Josiah Emmanuel Young, age 23 of White Plains, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Young entered an occupied vehicle that was running in the parking lot and assaulted the victim inside the vehicle, in an attempt to steal the victim’s car. Deputies were able to take Young into custody before he was able to flee in the victim’s vehicle.

Further investigation determined that Young arrived at the Walmart and proceeded to the electronics section requesting to view an item. Young then jumped over the counter and began placing various items into a bag. Young then fled the store where he stole the second vehicle. After being taken into custody, Young was found to be in possession of suspected heroin.

Young was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center in Leonardtown, and charged with the following:

Robbery

Carjacking

Assault Second Degree

Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking

Theft

Malicious Destruction of Property

CDS: Possession-not Marijuana

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy Austin Welch at (301) 475-4200 extension 78180 or by email at [email protected].

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Young was arrested in 2018 after an incident on August 16, 2018, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12500 block of Council Oak Drive in Waldorf in reference to a shooting. Investigation revealed the victim was attempting to leave Young’s house when they began arguing. As she drove away in her car, Young fired at least three shots from a gun, striking her vehicle in the back door. The victim, who was not injured, was able to escape.

