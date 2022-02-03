Firefighters Across Maryland and D.C., Come to Support Baltimore City Fire Department As They Lay Three Fallen Members to Rest

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) announced that for the first time in its 225 year history, the entire Baltimore City Fire Department went out of service.

In an incredible feat, units from all corners of Maryland & D.C., covered calls so every Baltimore City Fire Department Member could attend the Memorial Service on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

“It has been so amazing to see all of the departments, volunteer and career, that have been checking in at Baltimore City fire stations this morning as they stand by for today’s memorial services for BCFD’s EMT/Firefighter Kenny Lacayo, Lt. Paul Butrim, and Lt. Kelsey Sadler.”

The Ed Reed Foundation is hoping to raise $25,000 to support Baltimore City Firefighters and Fallen Firefighters Families as they mourn the loss of three of their colleagues and friends.

Click HERE to donate to the Ed Reed Foundation

Click HERE to donate to the Baltimore Fallen Firefighters GoFundMe

Click HERE to view the memorial live stream.

On Monday, January 24, 2022, the three firefighters died after a partial collapse trapped them in a burning row house fire in West Baltimore.

Lt Paul Butrim

Firefighter Paramedic Kelsey Sadler

Firefighter Paramedic Kenneth Lacayo

All photos/videos were taken on 2/02/2022, and are courtesy of the following.

Washington D.C., Baltimore, Kentland, Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, La Plata, Nanjemoy, Bel Alton, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, Prince Frederick, Calvert Advanced Life Support, Solomon’s, Bay District, Mechanicsville, Leonardtown, Hollywood, Anne Arundel, Ocean City, Burtonsville, Cecil County, Howard County, Carroll County, FOX5 D.C., Pocomoke, New Market, Middletown, Delmar, Banneker, Brunswick, Waugh Chapel, Earleigh Heights, Lake Shore, Harmans Dorsey, Urbana, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Savage, Bowleys Quarters, Ellicott City, Long Reach, Scaggsville, Allegany County, Annapolis City, Cabin John Park, Reisterstown, Naval District of Washington , Cumberland, Longmeadow, Salisbury, Level, Funkstown, Burtonsville, Cecilton, Westminster, English Consul, Denton, Pleasant Valley, Gamber, Reese, Darlington, Aberdeen, Norrisville, Sharpsburg, and more.

A special thank you to all those above who provided Baltimore City Fire Department an unforgettable show of support as they laid their three fallen heroes to rest.

For the first time in Baltimore City’s 225 year history, every station went out of service to pay their respects to their fallen brothers and sister. All because these Companies/Departments were honored to help assist with mutual aid fill ins.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



