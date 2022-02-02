Richard “Dick” Leroy Litzinger, 78, of Mechanicsville, MD (formerly of Madera, PA) passed away peacefully on January 17, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD. He was born on December 3, 1943 in Cambria County, PA to the late Arthur Elliot Litzinger and Mary Elizabeth (Nisewonger) Litzinger.

Richard would enlist in the US Army and received his high school diploma while he bravely served his country. He did a tour in Vietnam, before he was honorably discharged and returned home to PA.

He met the love of his life, Joan Lee Carter when he came home. He would promptly marry his beautiful bride and they welcomed three (3) children, Jeffrey, William and Joni. They were married for over thirty-five (35) years before she passed away. Richard supported his family as a sawyer and was highly regarded in his trade for his skills and craftmanship.

As a member of the VFW Post #6321 (Janesville, PA), Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #327 and American Legion Post #591 (Houtzdale, PA) he made many friends. He was a very useful man to have around, as he was a jack-of-all-trades. Richard was always willing to help others. He particularly enjoyed spending time surrounded by his family and grandchildren. Although he missed his hometown in PA, he enjoyed the last six (6) years in MD.

Whether you knew him as Dad, Dick, Pap or friend you knew a great man who loved his family, God and country. The family is taking solace in knowing he is now reunited with his beloved wife.

Richard is survived by his children, Jeffrey Allan Litzinger of Breezewood, PA, William John Litzinger and his wife Susan of Mechanicsville, MD and Joni Lynn Frantz and her husband Bob of Morrisdale, PA; eleven (10) grandchildren, Joshua, Justin, Jamie, Michael, Shelby, Ryan, Nathan, Sydney, Kimberly and Mitchell; eight (8) great-grandchildren; and sisters, Barbara Auberzinksi, Vivian Madera, Betty Templeton, Rose “Hiker” Quick and Delores “Lorey” Miller; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mary Litzinger; beloved wife, Joan Litzinger; grandson, Seth; and siblings, Jess, William “Bill”, Arthur “Rudy”, Joseph, Thomas and Dorthy “Dot”.

At this time all services will be private.

