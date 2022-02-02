James “Jim” Elwood Bell, 76, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away at home on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Jim was born in Washington D.C. to Elwood Earl Bell and Elsie Grace Bell “Richardson” on November 9, 1945. He was one (1) of five (5) children.

After graduating from high school, he was drafted into the Armed Forces of the United States and served in the United States Army. He was a Heavy Vehicle Driver spending sometime abroad before being honorably discharged in 1967 in Fort Hamilton, New York. Jim was employed by C & P Telephone and then AT&T and retired after 30 plus years of service.

It wasn’t long after that he met the love of his life, Norma Elizabeth Bell “Landis”. They dated for a while before getting married on June 5, 1971 in Buckeystown, Maryland. They truly were a match made in heaven. They moved to Waldorf, MD in 1973, purchasing their first home and went on to have two (2) beautiful daughters, Heather and Samantha. Together they shared thirty-nine glorious years of marriage before her passing in 2011.

In addition to being a dedicated husband, loving father and grandfather, Jim also loved fishing on a warm summer day or watching the news. He was a strong, kind, and supportive father, that was always willing to give you guidance and was the foundation to his family.

Jim is survived by his daughters Heather Wilt married to Jonathan Wilt of Leonardtown, MD and Samantha Bowling, married to David Bowling of Bryantown, MD; his brother Gary Bell of Blufton, SC; his sister Joyce Records of Prince Frederick, MD, and his grandchildren Nathaniel Wilt and Samuel Wilt. He is preceded in death by both of his parents Elwood Earl Bell and Elsie Grace Bell “Richardson”; his wife Norma Elizabeth Bell; his sister Joan Goldstein; and his brother Brian Bell.

All services will be scheduled at a later date for the burial for both Jim and Norma at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.