William Roger Hall, 81, of California, MD (formerly of Laurel, DE) went home to be with the Lord on January 14, 2022. He was born on February 10, 1940 in Washington, D.C. to the late James Sherman Hall and Nell Ruth (Murchison) Hall.

Roger, as he was fondly known by his family and friends, grew up in Mt. Rainier, MD until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in February 1957. He proudly served his country aboard the U.S.S. Howard W. Gilmore until his honorable discharge in February 1961. During his service he earned the Good Conduct Medal. He was employed by Graphic Communications Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 285 at Craftsman Press for more than 37 dedicated years as a cameraman. On May 23, 1964, he married his beloved wife, Frances Lee Breakiron at Ager Road United Methodist Church, Hyattsville, MD and they celebrated more than 57 wonderful years of marriage.

He was a softball umpire for the GWSUA and NSA Softball Associations for 24 years, an instructor in the umpire clinic for 14 years, and was awarded the MNCPPC Umpire of the year award in 1986. Roger enjoyed coaching basketball and football with the Bladensburg Edmonston Boys and Girls Club for eight years. Roger was an excellent golfer. Most people dream of a hole-in-one in their lifetime, Roger got three hole-in-ones. Roger also bowled for over 60 years with the achievements of four 300 games and one 835 set. Roger and Fran made several cross country trips and attended reunions of the U.S.S. Howard W. Gilmore Memorial Association for more than 30 years. They also enjoyed square dancing together for 8 years.

Roger had the love of Jesus in his heart and shared his Christian spirit everywhere he went. His earthly presence will be greatly missed by all that knew him, especially his beloved wife, Frances; daughter, Catherine Ghannam (Abdullah) of Lexington Park, MD; son, William “Roger” Hall, Jr. of Laurel, MD; grandson, Adam Jacob Ghannam; sister-in-law, Jean Rothwell (Tom) of Mechanicsville, MD; nephews, Richard Bishop of Hollywood, MD; Dan Bishop of Mechanicsville, MD; Frank Keeler of Fredericksburg, VA and several nieces and extended family. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, James Sherman Hall, Jr.; nephews, James William Hall and Robert Craig Hall.

Family will receive friends for Roger’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Pastor Matthew Tate at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Roger Hall, Jr., Abdullah Ghannam, Adam Ghannam, Richard Bishop, Dan Bishop and Tom Rothwell.

