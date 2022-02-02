Richard “Dickie” Edward Haig, 75, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD. He was born on March 10, 1946 in Washington, DC to the late Richard Annis Haig and Juanita Iris (Vogel) Haig.

Dickie met the love of his life, Linda Haig and they married on January 25, 1965. Together they weathered many storms and loved deeply for over fifty-six (56) years. Their love grew continuously and they welcomed three kind children, Rick, Steve & Michelle.

A hard-working man with a strong work-ethic, Richard owned and operated Floor Crafters Ltd. He was able to support his family doing what he loved. Richard was very talented and loved working with his hands. He would help out with any project as his knowledge was limitless.

Richard was an active member of the No Hunt Hunt Club. He enjoyed many years of turkey hunting, playing cards, and having a great time with the guys. He loved animals. If he saw a stray dog anywhere he would pick the dog up and either bring it home or take them to the Humane Society. He was always taking pictures of birds and looking them up in his bird books. He was an active member of the National Rifle Association. On relaxing Sunday’s, he could be found watching the Washington Redskins. He enjoyed spending his summers on the beaches of the Outer Banks and hunting season in the Mountains.

Above all, Richard loved his family. Spending time with his grandkids brought him great joy. He was devoted to being the best husband, father and grandfather and was hugely successful. A true gentleman, Richard left a legacy of love for his family, pride in his country, and was always helping others. For instance, when he would pick up the nurses when we had a bad snow and take them to work or take puzzles and books to the veteran’s home.

Dickie is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Haig of Mechanicsville, MD; children, Richard R. Haig of Mechanicsville, MD and Steven Haig (Julie) of Mechanicsville, MD; Michelle Stinson (Jimmy) of Charlotte Hall, MD and nine (9) grandchildren, Ricky, Emily, Kaylie, Gabriella, Seth, Kayla, Kacey, Taylor and Kathryn. He is also survived by his siblings, Ronald Haig, Nancy Dove, Bonnie Baxley (Johnny) and Lori Ferguson (John). He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Edward Dove.

The family will receive friends for Richard’s Memorial Gathering on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service held at 1:00 p.m. all at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers the family would request you consider making a donation in Richard’s name to ALS Foundation, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 or Alzheimer Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Charlotte Hall, MD.