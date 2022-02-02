Suzanne Donlon Lee

Suzanne (Suzie) was born in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia and first moved to the United States in 1964. She grew up in Waldwick, New Jersey and later settled in Warwick, New York in 1999. In 2005, her and her daughter, Devin, relocated to Lexington Park, Maryland. Suzie and Devin moved in with Kathleen, Suzie’s mom, Devin’s grandmother, and the three generations took care of each other and learned from one another.

Suzie went back to school in her early 40’s to become a radiation technologist and worked tirelessly in healthcare at her two jobs until she was diagnosed with Stage IV Oral Cancer. She endured 33 radiation treatments, 2.5 chemotherapy treatments, and 14 hyperbaric oxygen treatments. After just over a year of receiving her diagnosis, she passed away due to complications in her recovery.

Suzie devoted her life to being the best mother possible; it was always her and Devin against the world. She had her last drink on May 25th, 1999. She took pride in her sobriety, and viewed it as a blessing, and never took it for granted. Suzie could find humor in any situation. No matter what adversity was occurring around her, she always found a way to overcome it. Suzie avidly enjoyed reading, spending time with her daughter, traveling back home to New York, enjoying a cheesy slice of pizza, and most importantly, laughing with her loved ones.

She is predeceased by her father Joseph, mother Kathleen, brother John, and sister Jessie. She leaves behind her beloved daughter Devin and her partner Trevor, her sister Molly Bruen, Peter Bruen, nephew Patrick Bruen, and nephew Damon Walker. She also leaves behind her lifelong New York/New Jersey friends Deanna, Terry, Geralyn, and best friend Tracey. Her family wishes to thank all those who visited and cared for her at St Mary’s Hospital during her final days. Their attentiveness and compassion was greatly appreciated.

At her request there will be no wake or funeral service. A life celebration is to be determined at a later date.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD.