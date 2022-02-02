Jose “Joe” Luis Laboy, Jr., 68, of Great Mills, MD passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 13, 2022. He was a bright star in this often-difficult world and will be missed by so many friends and family members. We are completely unprepared for this unexpected loss and miss him greatly.

Joe was born to parents, Jose Luis Laboy, Sr. and Fernanda Nandy Laboy (Soto) in the Bronx, NY on June 26, 1953. He graduated high school to later find a career in Real Estate, working his way to Maintenance Manager.

Joe was a dynamic and talented musician with an unmatched passion for his career and hobby. He spent much of his bright life traveling around to different venues to see many different bands and artist. His biggest passion in life was music. He was an avid acoustic and electric guitar player and enjoyed playing bass. He would spend countless hours practicing with his band Midnight Express, and frequently performed at local bars but mostly in the garage with his neighbors and friends. He had such a passion for music that he would always be willing to talk to anyone, play with anyone, as well as help anyone that had an interest in learning.

When Joe wasn’t playing in the band, he could be found crafting his own fly lures for when he went flyfishing. He loved to flyfish and would do so every chance he got. He was a life member of the North America Fishing Club and was well known and loved by many of the members.

Jose found the love of his life, Debbie although they never married, they dedicated their lives to each other and have spent over thirty-one (31) years together. With a large family and even larger group of friends, his loss is truly and deeply felt.

Joe is survived by his daughters Farrah V. Hernandez (Julius) of Bushkill, PA and Francesca M. Carucci of Bloomsburg, PA; his son Gary Benenati (Dee) of Mechanicsville, MD; his brothers Ronald Laboy (Jennifer) of Fredericksburg, VA and Richie Laboy (Joanne) of Ronkonkona, NY and his beloved grandchildren Mia Hernandez, Steven Carucci, and Michael Benenati. He is preceded in death by both of his parent’s Jose Luis Laboy, Sr. and Fernanda Nandy Laboy and his sister Carmen Annette Laboy-Quiles.

The family will be accepting friends for Joe’s Graveside Service on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

