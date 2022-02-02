James Robert Jameson passed away on January 19, 2022 at Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, MD. James was born in Washington, DC on August 20, 1947 and grew up in Camp Springs, MD where he attended Crossland High School.

James was a veteran serving in Vietnam and ROTC from 1968 to 1973. He worked in the concrete industry for Florida Rock Industry for five (5) years and Carruth & Son, Inc. for thirty (30) years.

He is survived by his wife, Diane of forty-two (42) years in Waldorf, MD. He is survived by sons Michael Jameson of Alexandria, VA and John Jameson, Oak Ridge, TN; and sister, Valerie Dowell of Fredericksburg, VA. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Jameson; and sisters, Judy Hilton and Terry Jernigan.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, PA, Charlotte Hall, MD.