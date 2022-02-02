Dennis “Denny” Mervin Houser, 81, of Dale City, VA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on September 29, 1940 in Washington, DC to the late Milton Morris Houser and Pearl Beatrice Pearson Houser. Denny met the love of his life, Cynthia Elizabeth Kitts Houser and they married 12/02/1988.

They welcomed two children, Dennis and Julie into their blessed union. They were married for over 34 years.

He supported the family as a painter and was a member of the District Council #51 Painters Union. He was a kind and generous man, who loved his family deeply. Denny also enjoyed collecting coins, stamps and football cards.

Denny is survived by his children, Dennis Houser Jr his wife.(Molly) of Centerpoint, WV and Julie Spencer of Culpepper, VA; seven (9) grandchildren, Michael, Thomas, Dennis, Jr., Hannah, Zetty ,Naomi and Daniel and siblings, Harry J. Houser, James L. Houser, Frances Saunders, Ruth Thirne and Margaret Deal. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Pearl Houser; and siblings, Frank R. Houser, Tommy Houser, Milton Houser and Doris Pitner.

The family will receive friends for Denny’s Visitation on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. all at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, M 20622. A graveside service will immediately follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland, MD 20746.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, PA, Charlotte Hall, MD.