Herbert Rudolph Staiger, 79

Herbert Rudolph Staiger, of Bryantown, MD, age 79, passed away at the Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home on January 21, 2022. He was born on August 31, 1942 in Washington, DC to the late Herbert Adolph Staiger of Stuttgart, Germany and the late Ann Weaver of Owensboro, Kentucky. When he was 3 years old his family moved to a home in Marbury, MD; a historic preserve now known as Smallwood State Park where he lived until age 15, when the family moved to LaPlata, MD. There he attended Archbishop Neale High School where he graduated in 1960. Following graduation, he attended several schools and colleges and continued his education throughout his career which included earning a certificate in computer programming from the Department of Agricultural School, classes at Charles County Community College and University of Maryland College and earning a degree in business administration from American University in Washington, DC. He was employed with the Federal Government for 37 years. Throughout his career he worked in several facilities: the first being the Naval Ordinance Station, Indian Head, MD, where he performed quality assurance inspections for bomb assembly and eventually transferred to another department in the information technology field to do data analysis, systems design and write software for automated financial information systems. While employed at the Naval Ordinance Station he was called to Active duty in the United States Military. He enlisted in the Air Force for 5 years serving as an airman in the Air National Guard while stationed at Andrews AFB in Prince George’s County, MD. Following his years with the Naval Ordinance Station he worked at the Bureau of Naval Personnel in Arlington, VA as a program manager. During his final years with the Federal Government, he worked as a computer systems analyst for the Blacklung program and as an Inspector General for the Department of Labor in Washington, DC. After retiring from the Federal government, he continued working in the information technology field for 3 years for PSI International; a contractor at the Naval Air station in Lexington Park, MD. Considering all of Herb’s accomplishments his greatest joy was being with family and friends; especially with his children and grandchildren. He was involved in their school activities and attended many soccer games they played in their elementary and high school years.

He enjoyed traveling with his family and took many trips around the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe. He enjoyed the outdoors and nature. One of his favorite activities was walking with his wife and hiking with his children and grandchildren especially when visiting many local and national parks and frequently going to Ocean City, MD and Myrtle Beach, SC. He was an avid sports fan, he enjoyed football, baseball, and basketball. An owner of Redskin season tickets, he attended their games regularly, most of his life, with family and friends. A dog enthusiast: he and his wife belonged to the Boston Terrier club of Maryland for 14 years and traveled to various states to attend dog shows and support the enrichment of the breed. Being a devout Catholic, he was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Parish in Bryantown, MD and in his later years of retirement, he became a member of the American Legion where he often gathered with fellow Legionnaires in Hughesville, Md.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Ann Thompson of Owinsboro, KY. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Rita; children Patrick Staiger of Oahu, HI and Rachel Staiger of Lusby, MD; grandchildren, Amber Wills of Lusby, MD and Sierra Sky Staiger of Oahu, HI; sisters Helen Lucas of LaPlata, MD and Maryann Scott of Mechanicsville, MD; brother Leonard Staiger and sister-in-law, Susan Staiger of Clarkesville, GA and many nieces and nephews.

Herb was always young at heart, had a great sense of humor and never missed the opportunity to tell a joke or make someone laugh. He was a devoted family man and friend; kind, loving, caring, and well-liked by all who knew him.

The family will receive friends for Herb’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Prayers officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617. Interment will follow immediately in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research: Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research | Parkinson’s Disease (michaeljfox.org)

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, PA, Charlotte Hall, MD.