Margaret “Margo” Jennings Thompson, 72

Margaret “Margo” Jennings Thompson, who is beloved to all who knew her, transitioned to her next life in Heaven on Saturday, January 15th, 2022, held in the light and warmth of family, pets, and the familiarity of home. She was 72 years old.

Margo is survived by her adoring husband of 49 years, Derrill Evatt Thompson. The couple met in 1962 and continued a friendship that progressed to courtship and then marriage in 1972. She was the perfect Navy wife and she managed the many moves to new duty stations with stalwart efficiency. Margo took what work was available at each new location, ending her career as a contracts specialist at Navair. Her work ethic defined her life and served as an example to her two children, Kerri Thompson Frank (Jerry) and Derrill “Layne” Thompson (Becky). In retirement, she applied her energy to community volunteerism and to being the best “Nana” possible to Emma and Sara Frank and Rachel, Jordan, and Calvin Thompson. Throughout her life, Margo traveled extensively with her husband Derrill, her deceased parents Clara Baker Jennings and Edward Cassell Jennings, and her two older brothers and their wives Thomas Jennings (Linda) and Edwin Jennings (Harriet).

Margo was a deeply humble person who did not tolerate pretension. She saw the world through rose-colored glasses and shared her perspective with wit and candor. Her spunk and sass were with her through the end. Margo’s humorous, mischievous character will live on in everyone she touched with her beautiful soul.

A Celebration of Life and Memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 22nd, 2022 at Historic Sotterley in Hollywood, Maryland. Margo’s ashes will be interred in the future with her loving husband, parents, and siblings at Christ Episcopal Church in White Stone, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, please send donation to honor Margo’s life to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.