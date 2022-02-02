Regina Jeannette “Jeanne” (Tutak) Karr, 100, previously of Luray, VA passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in St. Inigoes, MD on Sunday, January 23, 2022, with her daughter by her side. Jeanne was born May 7, 1921, in Creighton, PA.

She was the daughter of Polish immigrants who arrived in the United States in the early 1900s. Her late father, Lawrence Tutak was a coal miner and her late mother, Mary (Bobak) Tutak, was a homemaker who raised 12 children. Jeanne was preceded in death by her 11 siblings. She was proud of her Polish heritage and taught her children how to decorate their Easter eggs in a simplified version of Pyzanki art and shared Polish Christmas traditions with them as well.

During WW II she served as a telephone operator in Ohio. She met her husband, Verlin “Dan” Randall Karr after the war and married him on August 7, 1947, in Hallandale, FL. She was a military wife who moved with her husband to different stations, including Okinawa.

She enjoyed being outdoors and could be found working in her garden on nice days. She was a positive influence on many girls in her years working as a leader with the Camp Fire Girls youth organization. She learned to appreciate hiking and camping. She was often referred to as “Mom Nature” by the girls.

She was a proficient cook, seamstress, quilter and loved to knit. In her later years she could be found knitting Christmas stockings for family and friends of family.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, one daughter (Susan Karr Pressman), her granddaughter, Tania Michele, and a great-granddaughter, Caitlyn. She is survived by her daughters, Tamiko denHartog (Clancy), Penny Shissler (Blaine, deceased) of Mechanicsville, MD, and two sons Daniel Karr of Vermont and Leslie Karr (Rebecca) of Belgium; seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jeanne will be buried alongside her husband in Arlington National Cemetery, VA with a private graveside service. Arrangements are being made by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD.