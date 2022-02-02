Gerard DiPreta, 80, of St. Leonard, MD, passed away on January 14, 2022 at Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, MD.

He was born on November 20, 1941 in Queens, NY to the late William DiPreta and Louise Vitti DiPreta.

Gerard is a 1965 graduate of Bayside High School and a graduate of Pace University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. In 1965, he married his beloved wife, Margaret Ann “Marge” Fischer at Blessed Sacrament in Bayside, NY. Together they celebrated over 45 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in 2010. He was employed as a detail oriented and dependable accountant for Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship. His hobbies included bowling and fishing. He was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lexington Park, MD.

He is survived by his sister, Florence Puccio (Salvatore) of Nanuet, NY; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Marco Schad at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council 9968, C/O Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.